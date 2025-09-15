PTM Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF $VT

PTM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VT opened at $136.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.81. The company has a market cap of $51.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $100.89 and a 52-week high of $136.95.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.