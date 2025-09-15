Contrasting Capital Financial (OTCMKTS:CPFH) & Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Capital Financial (OTCMKTS:CPFH – Get Free Report) and Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.9% of Wells Fargo & Company shares are owned by institutional investors. 54.0% of Capital Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Wells Fargo & Company shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Capital Financial and Wells Fargo & Company, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capital Financial 0 0 0 0 0.00 Wells Fargo & Company 0 7 10 0 2.59

Valuation & Earnings

Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus price target of $82.56, suggesting a potential upside of 1.35%. Given Wells Fargo & Company’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Wells Fargo & Company is more favorable than Capital Financial.

This table compares Capital Financial and Wells Fargo & Company”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capital Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Wells Fargo & Company $125.40 billion 2.08 $19.72 billion $5.84 13.95

Wells Fargo & Company has higher revenue and earnings than Capital Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Capital Financial and Wells Fargo & Company’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capital Financial N/A N/A N/A Wells Fargo & Company 16.82% 12.29% 1.04%

Summary

Wells Fargo & Company beats Capital Financial on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Capital Financial

Capital Financial Holdings, Inc., a full-service brokerage company, provides investment products and services to independent investment representatives, financial planners, and investment advisors in the United States. It offers mutual funds, insurance products, and various other securities, as well as investment advisory services. The company was formerly known as Integrity Mutual Funds, Inc. and changed its name to Capital Financial Holdings, Inc. in May 2009. Capital Financial Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Minot, North Dakota.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co. is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The Consumer Banking and Lending segment offers consumer and small business banking, home lending, credit cards, auto, and personal lending. The Commercial Banking segment provides banking and credit products across industry sectors and municipalities, secured lending and lease products, and treasury management. The Corporate and Investment Banking segment is composed of corporate banking, investment banking, treasury management, commercial real estate lending and servicing, and equity and fixed income solutions, as well as sales, trading, and research capabilities. The Wealth and Investment Management segment refers to personalized wealth management, brokerage, financial planning, lending, private banking, trust, and fiduciary products and services. The company was founded by Henry Wells and William G. Fargo on March 18, 1852 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

