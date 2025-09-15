Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Has $514,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Triune Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Triune Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. LMG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $184.93 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $150.43 and a 1 year high of $186.24.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

