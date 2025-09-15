Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF $SIL

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,266 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $289,000. Sender Co & Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $686,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 120.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 8,082 shares during the last quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec raised its stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 74,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after buying an additional 10,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 620.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 210,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,288,000 after buying an additional 180,917 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X Silver Miners ETF alerts:

Global X Silver Miners ETF Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF stock opened at $65.85 on Monday. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $31.37 and a twelve month high of $66.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07 and a beta of 0.98.

Global X Silver Miners ETF Company Profile

The Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies actively engaged in the silver mining industry. SIL was launched on Apr 19, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Silver Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Silver Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.