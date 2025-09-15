Contrasting Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) & CMG Holdings Group (OTCMKTS:CMGO)

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) and CMG Holdings Group (OTCMKTS:CMGO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Stagwell and CMG Holdings Group”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Stagwell alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stagwell $2.84 billion 0.48 $2.26 million N/A N/A CMG Holdings Group $2.04 million 0.15 -$120,000.00 N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Stagwell has higher revenue and earnings than CMG Holdings Group.

Stagwell has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CMG Holdings Group has a beta of -0.38, indicating that its share price is 138% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.6% of Stagwell shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Stagwell shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of CMG Holdings Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Stagwell and CMG Holdings Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stagwell 0 3 3 0 2.50 CMG Holdings Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Stagwell currently has a consensus price target of $8.17, indicating a potential upside of 56.25%. Given Stagwell’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Stagwell is more favorable than CMG Holdings Group.

Profitability

This table compares Stagwell and CMG Holdings Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stagwell -0.06% 14.54% 2.79% CMG Holdings Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Stagwell beats CMG Holdings Group on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stagwell

(Get Free Report)

Stagwell Inc. provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled communications, research, and media technology, cookie-less data platforms for advance targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement. The company also provides audience analysis, and media buying and planning services; and strategic insights and guidance services that offers business content, product, communications, and media strategies. In addition, it offers strategy development, advertising creation, live events, immersive digital experiences, cross platform engagement, and social media content services; and leadership, investor and financial relations, social media, executive positioning and visibility, strategic communication, public relation, and public affair services. Further, the company provides Stagwell Marketing Cloud, a suite of software-as-a-service (SaaS) and data-as-a-service (DaaS) technology solutions, including research and insights, communications technology, advance media platform, and media studios; and technology-driven solutions for in-house marketers. Stagwell Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

About CMG Holdings Group

(Get Free Report)

CMG Holdings Group, Inc., a marketing communications company, operates organizations in the alternative advertising, digital media, experiential and interactive marketing, and entertainment industries in the United States. It operates through XA The Experiential Agency, Inc.; and CMG Holding Group segments. The company is involved in the production and promotion, event design, sponsorship evaluation, negotiation and activation, talent buying, show production, stage and set design, and data analysis and management activities. It also offers branding and design services, such as graphic, industrial and package designs across traditional and new media, public relations, social media, media development and relations, and interactive marketing platforms to provide its clients with customary private digital media networks for the design and development of individual broadcasting digital media channels, as well as to sell, promote, and enhance their digital media video content through mobile, online, and social mediums. In addition, the company develops, manages, and executes sales promotion programs. It serves clients operating in the marketing communication industry. The company was formerly known as CMG Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to CMG Holdings Group, Inc. in October 2011. CMG Holdings Group, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Stagwell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stagwell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.