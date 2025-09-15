Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 126 Shares of InterDigital, Inc. $IDCC

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lessened its position in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,515 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. InterDigital makes up about 0.8% of Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $2,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IDCC. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of InterDigital by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,902 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in InterDigital by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,668 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,747,000 after purchasing an additional 8,616 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in InterDigital by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,214 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in InterDigital by 3,962.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,780 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $24,947,000 after purchasing an additional 125,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in InterDigital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDCC stock opened at $322.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $258.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.55. InterDigital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.98 and a 1-year high of $327.49.

InterDigital ( NASDAQ:IDCC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $6.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $3.75. The company had revenue of $300.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.93 million. InterDigital had a net margin of 51.92% and a return on equity of 53.44%. InterDigital’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.57 earnings per share. InterDigital has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.170-14.770 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.520-1.720 EPS. On average, analysts predict that InterDigital, Inc. will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.03, for a total value of $261,030.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 67,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,520,855.66. This trade represents a 1.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.12, for a total transaction of $127,273.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 28,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,748,414.40. This trade represents a 1.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,932 shares of company stock valued at $1,010,930. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of InterDigital from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, InterDigital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $350.00.

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

