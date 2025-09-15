Charis Legacy Partners LLC Has $11.03 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS

Charis Legacy Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,103 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF makes up approximately 18.2% of Charis Legacy Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Charis Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $11,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VXUS. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 211.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 109,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,435,000 after acquiring an additional 74,085 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 48,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after buying an additional 8,138 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,067,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,765,000 after buying an additional 218,912 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Down 0.3%

NASDAQ VXUS opened at $73.09 on Monday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $54.98 and a 1-year high of $73.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.54 and a 200-day moving average of $66.65. The company has a market cap of $101.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were given a $0.4851 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.