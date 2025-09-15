Moulton Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 7,306 iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF $MTUM

Moulton Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,749,000. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF accounts for 1.3% of Moulton Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $2,162,511,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,929,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,215,000 after acquiring an additional 151,872 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,960,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,197,000 after acquiring an additional 5,473 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,812,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,425,000 after buying an additional 61,915 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,295,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,777,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS MTUM opened at $253.51 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $168.49 and a 1-year high of $240.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $242.83 and a 200-day moving average of $224.79. The company has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

