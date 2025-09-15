Atwood & Palmer Inc. Takes $100,000 Position in TC Energy Corporation $TRP

Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,040 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 4.4% during the first quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 6,325 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. increased its position in TC Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 13,806 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its position in TC Energy by 5.2% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,536 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in TC Energy by 3.6% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in TC Energy by 9.2% in the first quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRP has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, US Capital Advisors cut shares of TC Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TC Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

TC Energy Stock Up 0.4%

NYSE TRP opened at $52.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.77. TC Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $40.76 and a 52 week high of $52.49.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 11.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that TC Energy Corporation will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.6148 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 29th. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 85.32%.

TC Energy Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Articles

