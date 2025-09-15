Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,631 Shares of Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. $KGS

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 128,353 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kodiak Gas Services were worth $4,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Kodiak Gas Services by 710.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 190,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,793,000 after buying an additional 69,747 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services during the fourth quarter valued at $1,192,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 281.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 56,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after buying an additional 41,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

KGS opened at $33.24 on Monday. Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.12 and a twelve month high of $50.43. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 36.94 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.62.

Kodiak Gas Services ( NYSE:KGS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Kodiak Gas Services had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $322.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.4%. Kodiak Gas Services’s dividend payout ratio is 200.00%.

Kodiak Gas Services declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, August 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price (up from $42.00) on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Kodiak Gas Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.30.

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

