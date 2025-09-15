The Kroger Co. $KR Stake Boosted by Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $4,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 85.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,397,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,065,000 after buying an additional 2,945,848 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Kroger in the first quarter worth $178,385,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Kroger by 101.7% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 4,084,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059,574 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Kroger by 7,363.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,706,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683,535 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Kroger during the first quarter valued at about $62,730,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KR. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price objective (up previously from $66.00) on shares of Kroger in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Kroger from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Melius raised shares of Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kroger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.58.

Insider Transactions at Kroger

In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 16,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total value of $1,215,690.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 49,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,642,274.40. The trade was a 25.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 34,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.16, for a total transaction of $2,437,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 184,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,127,098.68. The trade was a 15.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 198,948 shares of company stock worth $14,422,926. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $68.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $54.51 and a 12 month high of $74.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.93. The firm has a market cap of $45.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.60.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. Kroger had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The firm had revenue of $33.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Kroger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.700-4.800 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 35.53%.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Articles

