Atwood & Palmer Inc. Raises Position in ON Semiconductor Corporation $ON

Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 300,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 11,787 shares during the quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $15,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ON. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $239,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $1,454,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 66.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 10.6% during the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 5,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kera Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ON opened at $48.26 on Monday. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 1-year low of $31.04 and a 1-year high of $76.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.09. The firm has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a PE ratio of 45.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 3.37.

Insider Transactions at ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. ON Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. ON Semiconductor has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.540-0.640 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $768,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 977,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,083,633.08. The trade was a 1.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.68.

About ON Semiconductor

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

