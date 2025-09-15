Atlas Brown Inc. Sells 1,371 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. $DOC

Atlas Brown Inc. trimmed its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,371 shares during the quarter. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 62.8% in the first quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 37,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 14,336 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,792,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,471,000 after buying an additional 218,395 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 357,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,229,000 after buying an additional 23,135 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,056,000. Finally, Vert Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 325,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,574,000 after buying an additional 20,924 shares in the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Healthpeak Properties

In other news, CEO Scott M. Brinker bought 1,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.83 per share, for a total transaction of $25,076.70. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 211,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,566,377.98. This represents a 0.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders acquired 8,783 shares of company stock valued at $150,129. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DOC shares. Wall Street Zen cut Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Scotiabank cut Healthpeak Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $21.00 price objective on Healthpeak Properties and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:DOC opened at $18.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.44, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.17. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $23.26.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 5.90%.The firm had revenue of $694.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Healthpeak Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.810-1.870 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a $0.1017 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 508.33%.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.