Atwood & Palmer Inc. Purchases 28 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. $AMP

Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial comprises 2.6% of Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $41,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading LLC raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 178.0% during the 4th quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,421,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,644,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Ameriprise Financial

In related news, EVP Heather J. Melloh sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.34, for a total value of $768,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 2,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,312,615.08. The trade was a 36.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 9,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.89, for a total value of $5,032,910.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 11,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,599,613.83. This represents a 47.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Shares of AMP opened at $497.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $515.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $502.73. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $396.14 and a 52-week high of $582.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.27.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $9.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.00 by $0.11. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 65.90% and a net margin of 18.30%.The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.72 EPS. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th were given a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 19.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMP has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair cut Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $595.00 to $601.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $423.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $518.00 to $582.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $534.71.

About Ameriprise Financial

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

