Atwood & Palmer Inc. Makes New $53.57 Million Investment in Janus Henderson Emerging Markets Debt Hard Currency ETF $JEMB

Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Emerging Markets Debt Hard Currency ETF (NYSEARCA:JEMB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,035,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,574,000. Janus Henderson Emerging Markets Debt Hard Currency ETF makes up about 3.3% of Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Atwood & Palmer Inc. owned approximately 14.18% of Janus Henderson Emerging Markets Debt Hard Currency ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Emerging Markets Debt Hard Currency ETF during the 1st quarter worth $4,917,000.

Janus Henderson Emerging Markets Debt Hard Currency ETF stock opened at $53.14 on Monday. Janus Henderson Emerging Markets Debt Hard Currency ETF has a 52 week low of $47.00 and a 52 week high of $53.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.06.

The Janus Henderson Emerging Markets Debt Hard Currency ETF (JEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking both income and capital appreciation through a diversified portfolio of emerging markets debt. The fund’s fixed-income securities are not constrained by maturity or credit rating.

