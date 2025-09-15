Atwood & Palmer Inc. Boosts Holdings in Garmin Ltd. $GRMN

Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,329 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $19,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. Groupe la Francaise purchased a new position in Garmin during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Garmin by 1,633.3% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 156 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in Garmin in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in Garmin in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Garmin in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on GRMN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $172.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $167.00 price target (up from $152.00) on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Garmin from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.00.

Garmin Stock Down 1.3%

Garmin stock opened at $238.07 on Monday. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $160.94 and a 52 week high of $246.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.00.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Garmin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.000-8.000 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Garmin

In other news, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 10,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.48, for a total transaction of $2,371,760.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 36,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,390,668.16. This represents a 22.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 1,859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $399,685.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 29,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,266,390. This trade represents a 6.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

