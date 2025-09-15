Atwood & Palmer Inc. Has $34.71 Million Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp $FITB

Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 843,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp accounts for approximately 2.2% of Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Atwood & Palmer Inc. owned about 0.13% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $34,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 161.8% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of FITB stock opened at $45.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $30.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.05. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $32.25 and a 52 week high of $49.07.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.96%.

Fifth Third Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 16th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.