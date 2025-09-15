U.S. Bancorp $USB Shares Purchased by Atlas Brown Inc.

Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $27,000. YANKCOM Partnership increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 59.4% in the first quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE USB opened at $49.13 on Monday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $35.18 and a 1-year high of $53.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $76.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.98.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.30% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other U.S. Bancorp news, EVP Souheil Badran sold 23,727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $1,099,509.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 70,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,259,833.64. This represents a 25.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

USB has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.55.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

