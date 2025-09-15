iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF $IJK Shares Purchased by Atlas Brown Inc.

Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the quarter. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Summit Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 11,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,405,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,034,000 after buying an additional 43,680 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 84,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,004,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,994,000. 67.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJK opened at $96.40 on Monday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $71.69 and a one year high of $100.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.46.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

