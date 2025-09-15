Advance Capital Management Inc. Takes $135,000 Position in Flagstar Financial, Inc. $FLG

Advance Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Flagstar Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FLG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty 77 Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Flagstar Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $871,500,000. Reverence Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Flagstar Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $418,101,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Flagstar Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $378,161,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Flagstar Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,911,000. Finally, Azora Capital LP acquired a new stake in Flagstar Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FLG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Flagstar Financial from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Flagstar Financial from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Flagstar Financial from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective on shares of Flagstar Financial in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Flagstar Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.65.

Flagstar Financial Price Performance

NYSE:FLG opened at $12.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.65. Flagstar Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.56 and a 12-month high of $13.35.

Flagstar Financial (NYSE:FLG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.33 million. Flagstar Financial had a negative net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Flagstar Financial, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Flagstar Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Flagstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.42%.

Flagstar Financial Profile

Flagstar Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company’s deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

