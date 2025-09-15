Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Upgraded at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $90.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $56.00.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $73.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.15.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ALK

Alaska Air Group Price Performance

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock opened at $63.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Alaska Air Group has a 1-year low of $39.10 and a 1-year high of $78.08.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 12.62%. Alaska Air Group’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. Alaska Air Group has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.400 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.250- EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alaska Air Group will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Kyle B. Levine sold 5,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $341,533.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 20,917 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,956.75. This represents a 22.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total transaction of $404,472.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 18,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,454.60. This represents a 28.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,514 shares of company stock valued at $1,031,306. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,266,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $161,632,000 after acquiring an additional 42,454 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 249.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,638,464 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $129,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882,598 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,215,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,657,000 after purchasing an additional 77,531 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 20.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,910,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $94,028,000 after purchasing an additional 321,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 10.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,456,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,809,000 after purchasing an additional 134,141 shares during the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.