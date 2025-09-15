Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Price Target Raised to $65.00

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BE. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bloom Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.61.

Bloom Energy Price Performance

BE stock opened at $67.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.55. The stock has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of 1,678.67 and a beta of 3.28. Bloom Energy has a one year low of $9.02 and a one year high of $68.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 4.99 and a quick ratio of 3.21.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.08. Bloom Energy had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $401.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that Bloom Energy will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Bloom Energy

In other news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 225,949 shares in the company, valued at $11,749,348. This trade represents a 9.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aman Joshi sold 4,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total value of $211,163.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 224,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,728,292.96. The trade was a 2.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 299,331 shares of company stock worth $14,716,476. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bloom Energy

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Transatlantique SA increased its position in Bloom Energy by 227.6% during the 1st quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 2,160.0% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 674.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in Bloom Energy in the first quarter worth about $39,000. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Further Reading

