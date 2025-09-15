Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Now Covered by Roth Capital

Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Macquarie boosted their price target on Genius Sports from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Genius Sports from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Arete began coverage on Genius Sports in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.22.

NYSE GENI opened at $12.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -40.31 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.91 and a 200-day moving average of $10.62. Genius Sports has a 52-week low of $6.72 and a 52-week high of $13.73.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.17). Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 13.94% and a negative return on equity of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $118.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Genius Sports will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Genius Sports by 103.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 63,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 32,271 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,353,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Genius Sports by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 312,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 91,888 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 52,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 17,986 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,425,000. Institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

