DA Davidson Reiterates “Buy” Rating for EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI)

DA Davidson reiterated their buy rating on shares of EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $28.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded EVI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, EVI Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EVI opened at $27.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.58 million, a P/E ratio of 55.59 and a beta of 0.01. EVI Industries has a 12 month low of $14.99 and a 12 month high of $29.29.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 25th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in EVI Industries by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of EVI Industries by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of EVI Industries by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 5,543 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of EVI Industries by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in EVI Industries by 30,361.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares in the last quarter. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVI Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution, sale, rental, and lease of commercial and industrial laundry and dry-cleaning equipment in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and Latin America. The company sells and/or leases commercial laundry equipment specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications.

