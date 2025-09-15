Huntsman’s (HUN) “Underperform” Rating Reiterated at Mizuho

Mizuho reiterated their underperform rating on shares of Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $11.00.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on HUN. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on Huntsman from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Huntsman from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.05.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HUN

Huntsman Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of NYSE HUN opened at $10.91 on Friday. Huntsman has a 12-month low of $8.91 and a 12-month high of $25.12. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.33.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Huntsman had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 5.75%.Huntsman’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Huntsman will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Huntsman Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is presently -51.28%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,074,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,370,000 after buying an additional 239,193 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Huntsman by 898.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 167,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 150,461 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Huntsman by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 132,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 14,812 shares in the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 39,035 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 72.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 63,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 26,551 shares in the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntsman Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.