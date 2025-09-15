Huntsman’s (HUN) “Underperform” Rating Reiterated at Mizuho

Mizuho reiterated their underperform rating on shares of Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $11.00.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on HUN. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on Huntsman from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Huntsman from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.05.
Huntsman Trading Down 2.2%
Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Huntsman had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 5.75%.Huntsman’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Huntsman will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.
Huntsman Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is presently -51.28%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,074,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,370,000 after buying an additional 239,193 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Huntsman by 898.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 167,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 150,461 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Huntsman by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 132,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 14,812 shares in the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 39,035 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 72.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 63,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 26,551 shares in the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Huntsman Company Profile
Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.
