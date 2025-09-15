Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

SNPS has been the topic of several other research reports. Baird R W downgraded Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $605.00 target price (down previously from $650.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $535.00 target price (down previously from $670.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Synopsys from $660.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Synopsys from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $585.33.

Synopsys Stock Down 2.9%

Insiders Place Their Bets

SNPS stock opened at $425.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $590.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $507.16. The stock has a market cap of $79.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.14. Synopsys has a twelve month low of $365.74 and a twelve month high of $651.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.01, for a total value of $6,694,687.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 71,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,181,951.15. The trade was a 13.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,655 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $609.77, for a total value of $2,228,709.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 15,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,339,847.09. The trade was a 19.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,031 shares of company stock valued at $13,168,999 in the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synopsys

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNPS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $647,964,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 54,286.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,196,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $513,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,292 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $341,480,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 2,432,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,043,518,000 after purchasing an additional 673,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,598,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,333,095,000 after purchasing an additional 585,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

