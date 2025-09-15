Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Research Coverage Started at Raymond James Financial

Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a strong-buy rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Lifesci Capital initiated coverage on Revolution Medicines in a research note on Monday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Revolution Medicines in a research report on Friday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Revolution Medicines in a research report on Monday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.67.

NASDAQ:RVMD opened at $46.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.94 and its 200 day moving average is $38.17. Revolution Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $29.17 and a fifty-two week high of $62.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 11.79 and a current ratio of 11.79.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.37). The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.81) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Revolution Medicines will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jack Anders sold 5,238 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total transaction of $210,410.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 113,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,551,823.38. This trade represents a 4.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RVMD. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 8.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,787,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,821,000 after acquiring an additional 966,230 shares during the last quarter. Nextech Invest Ltd. boosted its stake in Revolution Medicines by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Nextech Invest Ltd. now owns 7,601,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,472,000 after buying an additional 1,304,347 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL boosted its stake in Revolution Medicines by 19.2% during the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 4,982,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,177,000 after buying an additional 801,205 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in Revolution Medicines by 4.7% during the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,579,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,472,000 after buying an additional 205,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in Revolution Medicines by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 3,885,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,961,000 after buying an additional 452,000 shares during the last quarter. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company’s research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

