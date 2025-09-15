Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

STRO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $1.00 to $0.80 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.47.

Sutro Biopharma Stock Down 9.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:STRO opened at $0.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $74.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.57. Sutro Biopharma has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $4.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.86.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $63.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.55 million. Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 201.32% and a negative return on equity of 852.70%. Analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma will post -2.92 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 7,462,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,731,000 after purchasing an additional 275,000 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,885,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,134,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,661 shares during the last quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 197.1% during the 2nd quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP now owns 3,060,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP raised its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 2,600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. 96.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. The company develops site-specific and novel-format antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) that enables its proprietary integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF and XpressCF+. Its product candidates include STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha, which is in Phase II/III clinical trials for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers; VAX-24 and Vax-31 pneumococcal conjugate vaccine candidates that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of invasive pneumococcal disease; and MK-1484, a distinct cytokine derivative molecule that is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of cancer.

