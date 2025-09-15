AIFU (NASDAQ:AIFU) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

AIFU (NASDAQ:AIFU – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

AIFU stock opened at $6.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.65. The stock has a market cap of $17.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.53. AIFU has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $44.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AIFU stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AIFU Inc. – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:AIFU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 868,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 1.50% of AIFU at the end of the most recent reporting period. 26.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AIX, Inc engages in the provision of agency services and insurance claims adjusting services. It operates through the Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting segments. The Insurance Agency segment includes providing agency services for insurance products and life insurance products. The Claims Adjusting segment provides pre-underwriting survey services, claims adjusting services, disposal of residual value services, loading and unloading supervision services, and consulting services.

