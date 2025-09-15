Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Rating Lowered to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.44.

NASDAQ ALLO opened at $1.13 on Friday. Allogene Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $3.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.35. The firm has a market cap of $250.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.36.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.05. On average, equities analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 135,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 7,685 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 68,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 8,183 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 46,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 9,388 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 44,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 10,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 264,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 10,489 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).

