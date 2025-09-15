ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of ClearPoint Neuro from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.67.

NASDAQ:CLPT opened at $10.49 on Friday. ClearPoint Neuro has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $19.22. The firm has a market cap of $298.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 7.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.95 and its 200-day moving average is $12.03.

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). ClearPoint Neuro had a negative net margin of 66.15% and a negative return on equity of 94.44%. The firm had revenue of $9.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.20 million. ClearPoint Neuro has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ClearPoint Neuro will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClearPoint Neuro

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLPT. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in ClearPoint Neuro by 211.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 28,742 shares in the last quarter. Lane Generational LLC boosted its stake in ClearPoint Neuro by 53.5% during the first quarter. Lane Generational LLC now owns 242,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after buying an additional 84,350 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in ClearPoint Neuro during the fourth quarter worth $1,107,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in ClearPoint Neuro by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 289,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,447,000 after buying an additional 13,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in ClearPoint Neuro during the fourth quarter worth $159,000. Institutional investors own 30.08% of the company’s stock.

About ClearPoint Neuro

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. It develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain under magnetic resonance imaging guided interventions. The company offers ClearPoint system, an integrated system for the insertion of deep brain stimulation electrodes, biopsy needles, and laser catheters, as well as the infusion of pharmaceuticals into the brain.

