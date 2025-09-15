Wall Street Zen Upgrades BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) to “Buy”

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BJRI. Benchmark upgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

Shares of BJRI opened at $30.93 on Friday. BJ’s Restaurants has a 52-week low of $28.92 and a 52-week high of $47.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.30 and its 200-day moving average is $37.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $684.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.37.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.28. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 1.99%.The company had revenue of $365.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Alex Puchner sold 1,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total transaction of $62,023.26. Following the sale, the vice president owned 10,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,785.32. This trade represents a 14.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Heidi Rogers sold 4,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total value of $145,541.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 7,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,611.84. This trade represents a 36.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,458 shares of company stock valued at $545,656 in the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,189 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,887 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,317 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. 99.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts under brand name Pizookie. The company was formerly known as Chicago Pizza & Brewery, Inc and changed its name to BJ’s Restaurants, Inc in August 2004.

