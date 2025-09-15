Wall Street Zen Upgrades ARQ (NASDAQ:ARQ) to “Hold”

ARQ (NASDAQ:ARQ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Fearnley Fonds upgraded ARQ to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of ARQ from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of ARQ in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have given a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Get ARQ alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ARQ

ARQ Stock Performance

ARQ stock opened at $7.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $306.09 million, a P/E ratio of -179.25 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.53 and its 200 day moving average is $5.22. ARQ has a twelve month low of $3.34 and a twelve month high of $8.11.

ARQ (NASDAQ:ARQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $28.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.56 million. ARQ had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ARQ will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in ARQ in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in ARQ in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in ARQ by 13.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Avanza Fonder AB raised its position in ARQ by 84.6% in the first quarter. Avanza Fonder AB now owns 16,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 7,615 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in ARQ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. 18.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ARQ

(Get Free Report)

Arq, Inc is a holding company. It engages in the provision of environmental and emission control equipment to the power generation industry. The company operates through the following Segments: Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The Refined Coal segment includes the Tinuum Group, Tinuum Services, and GWN Manager.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ARQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.