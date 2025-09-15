SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH) Upgraded to Buy at Wall Street Zen

SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Maxim Group decreased their price objective on SWK from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Get SWK alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on SWKH

SWK Stock Performance

NASDAQ SWKH opened at $14.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $176.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.16. SWK has a twelve month low of $13.17 and a twelve month high of $20.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $10.05 million during the quarter. SWK had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 39.00%.

Institutional Trading of SWK

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWKH. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of SWK by 2,955.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SWK by 139.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of SWK by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in SWK by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its position in SWK by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWK Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SWK Holdings Corporation, offers specialty finance and asset management services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Finance Receivables and Pharmaceutical Development. The Finance Receivables segment provides customized financing solutions to a range of life science companies, including companies in the biotechnology, medical device, medical diagnostics and related tools, animal health, and pharmaceutical industries, as well as institutions and inventors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SWK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SWK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.