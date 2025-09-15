Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Target Hospitality has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Target Hospitality Trading Down 0.9%

TH opened at $8.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $881.06 million, a P/E ratio of 88.30 and a beta of 2.00. Target Hospitality has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $11.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Target Hospitality had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 3.58%.The business had revenue of $61.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.43 million. Target Hospitality has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Target Hospitality will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 1,305.4% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 15,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,819 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Target Hospitality during the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. 32.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Hospitality & Facilities Services – South and Government. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units. In addition, the company provides catering and food, maintenance, housekeeping, grounds-keeping, security, health and recreation facilities, workforce community management, concierge, and laundry services.

