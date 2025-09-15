10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Rating Lowered to Hold at Wall Street Zen

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TXG. Zacks Research downgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price (up previously from $13.00) on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Friday, August 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.65.

Shares of TXG stock opened at $12.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.21 and a 200-day moving average of $10.81. 10x Genomics has a 12-month low of $6.78 and a 12-month high of $24.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.06 and a beta of 2.00.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.63. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 13.13% and a negative return on equity of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $172.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. 10x Genomics has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that 10x Genomics will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Adam Taich sold 22,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $307,723.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 309,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,264,874.67. This represents a 6.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 7,486 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $103,231.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 440,888 shares in the company, valued at $6,079,845.52. The trade was a 1.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,149 shares of company stock valued at $539,865 over the last ninety days. 10.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in 10x Genomics during the second quarter worth about $158,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in 10x Genomics by 12.1% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,009,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,532,000 after acquiring an additional 646,997 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in 10x Genomics by 167.9% during the second quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 22,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 13,831 shares during the period. Exome Asset Management LLC bought a new position in 10x Genomics during the second quarter worth about $1,895,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in 10x Genomics during the second quarter worth about $597,000. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

