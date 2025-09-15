Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) Price Target Raised to GBX 850

Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR – Free Report) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 770 to GBX 850 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Shares of LON FEVR opened at GBX 904 on Friday. Fevertree Drinks has a twelve month low of GBX 608.50 and a twelve month high of GBX 1,020. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 892.40 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 844.86. The company has a market capitalization of £1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 4,335.73, a PEG ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported GBX 6.85 earnings per share for the quarter. Fevertree Drinks had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 6.05%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fevertree Drinks will post 38.3184173 EPS for the current year.

In other Fevertree Drinks news, insider Kevin Havelock bought 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 846 per share, for a total transaction of £313,020. 12.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fevertree Drinks PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers Indian, Mediterranean, summer garden, elderflower, cucumber, damson and sloe berry, rhubarb and raspberry, aromatic, lemon, and Clementine tonic water products; pink grapefruit, soda water, raspberry and orange blossom, Mexican lime, Italian blood orange, white grape and apricot sodas; Silician, premium, and Madagascan cola and lemonades; British apple with garden mint, ginger, Sicilian lemonade, sparkling Mexican lime, Italian white grape and apricot, and light raspberry and rose lemonade softdrinks; and gingers.

