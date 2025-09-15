Wall Street Zen Upgrades Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) to Hold

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Value Line Stock Down 1.7%

NASDAQ:VALU opened at $37.99 on Friday. Value Line has a 12 month low of $32.94 and a 12 month high of $57.68. The firm has a market cap of $357.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.21 and its 200-day moving average is $38.85.

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. Value Line had a net margin of 58.97% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $8.39 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Value Line

Value Line Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Value Line by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Value Line in the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Auxier Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Value Line in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Value Line in the 1st quarter valued at $356,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Value Line by 284.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 15,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.26% of the company’s stock.

Value Line, Inc produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options. The company's research services include The Value Line Investment Survey, The Value Line Investment Survey – Small and Mid-Cap, The Value Line 600, and The Value Line Fund Advisor Plus that provide statistical and text coverage of various investment securities, with an emphasis placed on its proprietary research, analysis, and statistical ranks.

