Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Price Target Lowered to GBX 628 at Jefferies Financial Group

Vistry Group (LON:VTY – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 634 to GBX 628 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on VTY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 684 target price on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 450 target price on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 650 target price on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Monday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 475 to GBX 500 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of GBX 600.43.

Shares of VTY opened at GBX 589.20 on Friday. Vistry Group has a 52-week low of GBX 486.70 and a 52-week high of GBX 1,393. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 612.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 611.48. The stock has a market cap of £1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 2,702.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.14.

Vistry Group (LON:VTY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 10th. The company reported GBX 17.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vistry Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 7.69%. Research analysts forecast that Vistry Group will post 108.4606345 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vistry Group declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, August 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase 0 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Greg Fitzgerald bought 84,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 590 per share, with a total value of £496,001.20. Insiders have bought a total of 84,117 shares of company stock valued at $49,630,249 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

Vistry Group is one of the UK’s leading homebuilders with a top tier housebuilder and leading Partnerships business. Our purpose is to develop sustainable new homes and communities across all sectors of the housing market through our leading brands, Bovis Homes, Linden Homes, Vistry Partnerships and Drew Smith.

Our housebuilding division operates across 13 business units, each with a regional office, which are developing hundreds of sites across England.

