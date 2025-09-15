Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Raised to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Taboola.com from $3.34 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Taboola.com from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.50.

Get Taboola.com alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Taboola.com

Taboola.com Trading Down 1.8%

Insider Activity at Taboola.com

NASDAQ TBLA opened at $3.35 on Friday. Taboola.com has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $4.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $886.75 million, a PE ratio of 83.75 and a beta of 1.27.

In other Taboola.com news, COO Eldad Maniv sold 20,083 shares of Taboola.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total value of $75,311.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 10,872,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,771,413.75. The trade was a 0.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Erez Shachar sold 27,000 shares of Taboola.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.38, for a total transaction of $91,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 218,827 shares in the company, valued at $739,635.26. This trade represents a 10.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,183 shares of company stock worth $174,467 in the last three months. 22.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taboola.com

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC lifted its position in Taboola.com by 65.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Taboola.com during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Taboola.com during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Taboola.com during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

Taboola.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Taboola.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taboola.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.