Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Arete Research downgraded Symbotic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Symbotic from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Symbotic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Symbotic in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Symbotic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.44.

Get Symbotic alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SYM

Symbotic Price Performance

SYM opened at $47.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.38. The stock has a market cap of $28.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -682.05 and a beta of 2.05. Symbotic has a 12 month low of $16.32 and a 12 month high of $64.16.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $592.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.55 million. Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 0.38%.The business’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Symbotic will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Symbotic news, major shareholder Millennium Gst Non-Exempt Rbc sold 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.45, for a total transaction of $10,219,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles Kane sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total transaction of $1,190,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 79,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,786,123.34. The trade was a 23.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 481,177 shares of company stock worth $23,795,474. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Symbotic

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Symbotic by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 35.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 15,947 shares during the period. Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new position in Symbotic in the first quarter valued at about $1,479,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Symbotic by 106.9% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 393,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,948,000 after buying an additional 203,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in shares of Symbotic by 53.0% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 72,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 24,993 shares in the last quarter.

Symbotic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Symbotic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbotic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.