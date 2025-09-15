Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Hold” Rating

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRAGet Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.86.

Tyra Biosciences Trading Up 0.4%

TYRA stock opened at $12.52 on Friday. Tyra Biosciences has a 1-year low of $6.42 and a 1-year high of $29.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $667.32 million, a PE ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 1.09.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRAGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.06. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tyra Biosciences will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gilla Kaplan sold 9,568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $93,575.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 28,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,099.18. This represents a 25.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tyra Biosciences

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TYRA. Commodore Capital LP grew its position in Tyra Biosciences by 226.3% in the second quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 3,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150,000 shares during the period. Vestal Point Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 190.9% during the 1st quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 2,879,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889,829 shares during the period. Sio Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 94.5% in the second quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 810,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,754,000 after buying an additional 393,657 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 139.8% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 583,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,583,000 after acquiring an additional 340,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tyra Biosciences by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 567,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,428,000 after purchasing an additional 50,836 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tyra Biosciences Company Profile

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology in the United States. The company offers SNÅP, a precision medicine platform that enables drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing therapies targeting oncology and genetically defined conditions.

