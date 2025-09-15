Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

SGHT has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Sight Sciences from $3.60 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (up previously from $3.50) on shares of Sight Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sight Sciences from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sight Sciences in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of Sight Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $3.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sight Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.42.

Shares of Sight Sciences stock opened at $3.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 10.01 and a quick ratio of 9.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 2.46. Sight Sciences has a 12 month low of $2.03 and a 12 month high of $7.03.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $19.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.18 million. Sight Sciences had a negative return on equity of 59.38% and a negative net margin of 64.23%. Sight Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sight Sciences will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeremy B. Hayden sold 9,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total transaction of $38,197.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 266,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,558.57. This trade represents a 3.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul Badawi sold 23,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total value of $98,093.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 5,986,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,845,813.45. This represents a 0.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,365 shares of company stock valued at $180,017 in the last ninety days. 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KCK LTD. purchased a new stake in Sight Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,069,000. Long Focus Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sight Sciences by 39.7% in the first quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 3,126,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,504,000 after buying an additional 887,876 shares in the last quarter. B Group Inc. lifted its position in Sight Sciences by 11.6% during the second quarter. B Group Inc. now owns 930,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,841,000 after buying an additional 96,400 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sight Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,568,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sight Sciences by 5.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 845,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 43,791 shares during the period. 55.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. It operates through two segments, Surgical Glaucoma and Dry Eye. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, an implant-free glaucoma surgery technology indicated to reduce intraocular pressure in adult patients with primary open-angle glaucoma; and SION Surgical Instrument, a manually operated device used in ophthalmic surgical procedures to excise trabecular meshwork.

