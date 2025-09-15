Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

BXSL has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group started coverage on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone Secured Lending Fund currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.32.

Get Blackstone Secured Lending Fund alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Price Performance

Shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund stock opened at $28.57 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.63 and a 200-day moving average of $30.87. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.45. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a 1-year low of $25.89 and a 1-year high of $34.64.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.04). Blackstone Secured Lending Fund had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 44.25%.The firm had revenue of $344.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.55 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackstone Secured Lending Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,820,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,476,000 after purchasing an additional 832,179 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 3.8% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,260,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,024,000 after purchasing an additional 156,680 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its holdings in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 6.9% during the second quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 3,359,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,305,000 after purchasing an additional 216,835 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 3,214,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generali Asset Management SPA SGR raised its position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 2,011,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,860,000 after purchasing an additional 39,300 shares during the last quarter. 36.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is business development company and a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.