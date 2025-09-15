Short Interest in Yeahka Limited (OTCMKTS:YHEKF) Drops By 59.0%

Yeahka Limited (OTCMKTS:YHEKFGet Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 6,400 shares, a decrease of 59.0% from the August 15th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Yeahka Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:YHEKF opened at $1.60 on Monday. Yeahka has a 12-month low of $0.88 and a 12-month high of $1.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.28.

About Yeahka

Yeahka Limited, an investment holding company, provides payment and business services to merchants and consumers in the People's Republic of China. It offers one-stop payment services, which include app-based and traditional payment services. The company also provides merchant solutions, including Software as a Service (SaaS) digital solutions, precision marketing services, and fintech services; and in-store e-commerce services.

