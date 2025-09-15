Welcia Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLCGF) Short Interest Update

Welcia Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLCGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 14,300 shares, an increase of 186.0% from the August 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Welcia Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS WLCGF opened at $16.41 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.41. Welcia has a one year low of $16.41 and a one year high of $21.50.

Welcia (OTCMKTS:WLCGF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion.

About Welcia

Welcia Holdings Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of drug stores with dispensing pharmacies in Japan. Its stores offer OTC products, cosmetics, household goods, food, and other products. The company also offers counseling, late-night, and long-term care services, as well as home-visit bathing and nursing care support services, as well as housing services for elderly people.

