QMMM (NASDAQ:QMMM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

QMMM (NASDAQ:QMMM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.
QMMM Price Performance
QMMM opened at $74.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.03. QMMM has a 1-year low of $0.54 and a 1-year high of $303.00.
QMMM Company Profile
