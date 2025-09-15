QMMM (NASDAQ:QMMM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

QMMM (NASDAQ:QMMM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

QMMM opened at $74.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.03. QMMM has a 1-year low of $0.54 and a 1-year high of $303.00.

QMMM Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of digital advertising services. It offers interactive design, animation, art-tech and virtual technologies used in commercial campaigns. It has worked with domestic and international banks, real estate developers, amusement parks, international athletic apparel, footwear brands, luxury cosmetic products, and international brands.

