Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Northern Technologies International Stock Performance

Shares of Northern Technologies International stock opened at $7.76 on Friday. Northern Technologies International has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $15.09. The company has a market cap of $73.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.24.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). Northern Technologies International had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $21.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Northern Technologies International will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Northern Technologies International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Northern Technologies International by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 57,719 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Northern Technologies International by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,089 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Northern Technologies International during the 1st quarter worth $130,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Northern Technologies International by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 62,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Technologies International during the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. 32.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

