Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.
Northern Technologies International Stock Performance
Shares of Northern Technologies International stock opened at $7.76 on Friday. Northern Technologies International has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $15.09. The company has a market cap of $73.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.24.
Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). Northern Technologies International had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $21.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Northern Technologies International will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Northern Technologies International
Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.
