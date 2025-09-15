CTRL Group (NASDAQ:MCTR) Raised to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

CTRL Group (NASDAQ:MCTR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

CTRL Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ MCTR opened at $2.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.91. CTRL Group has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $54.91.

Institutional Trading of CTRL Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CTRL Group stock. Marex Group plc purchased a new position in CTRL Group Limited (NASDAQ:MCTR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000. Marex Group plc owned approximately 0.17% of CTRL Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

CTRL Group Company Profile

Ctrl Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of marketing and advertising services. It offers one-stop advertising services to clients throughout the entire advertising process, which comprises the planning, creating, launching, managing, and performance monitoring of the advertisements.

