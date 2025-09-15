Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CART. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Maplebear from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Maplebear from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Maplebear from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Maplebear from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Maplebear from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.71.

Maplebear Price Performance

Maplebear stock opened at $46.36 on Friday. Maplebear has a one year low of $35.14 and a one year high of $53.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.82 and its 200 day moving average is $44.05.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Maplebear had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 13.76%.The company had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Maplebear’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Maplebear will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, General Counsel Morgan Fong sold 4,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $230,068.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 452,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,220,320. This trade represents a 1.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Danker sold 10,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total value of $490,006.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 470,190 shares in the company, valued at $22,954,675.80. This trade represents a 2.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,971,102 shares of company stock worth $237,536,372 over the last ninety days. 26.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Maplebear

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Maplebear by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Maplebear by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Maplebear by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Maplebear by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Maplebear by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

About Maplebear

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers.

